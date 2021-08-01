Meet Summit

Dog’s name and age: Summit, 1 year

Nicknames: Summy

Adoption Story: We went to the local SPCA to inquire about puppies and found Summit, who had been abandoned along with his seven siblings. Upon meeting this 3-month-old puppy, we knew we had found our newest family member. Two days later, we brought him home!

I completed chemotherapy, and it felt like I had climbed the “summit” of a lifetime. This notion stuck with me until we looked at the small puppy, and I thought Summit would be the perfect name. He came when I needed a companion, and I knew he would love me in return without judgment. Summit is my first dog, and I feel absolutely spoiled.