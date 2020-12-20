Meet Sunny

Dog's name and age: Sunny, 11 years

Nicknames: Goobers

Adoption Story: My husband was not sure he wanted another dog so whenever I was on Petfinder and he came into the room, I would quickly shut it down. He called it "Puppy Porn." Using Petfinder.com I found Sunny through the rescue group Furry Friends Rescue and she hit it off with me, my other dog Angus and my husband.

Sunny loves anything having to do with food, clicker-training sessions, chasing after her puzzle balls and licking the milk out of my finished cereal bowl. She was my Demo Dog when I earned my Karen Pryor Academy Certified Training Partner certification, and she made me proud!

Sunny is a loving, happy, loyal little buddy. Everyone falls in love with her when they meet her because she is such a sweet dog.