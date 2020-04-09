Meet: Sweet Pea

Dog's name and age: Sweet Pea, 1 year

Nicknames: Little Girl or Crazy Bean

Adoption Story: Our beloved Pit Bull Kota Boy passed away and about five months had passed when we just happened to walk by an adoption event. We decided to stop by to donate, not really looking for a dog. But, when we walked in and saw Sweet Pea, it was like Kota Boy was telling us she was the one we needed to help our broken hearts.

The minute we met her, she was just so sweet and we knew she was meant to be our Sweet Pea. Sweet Pea has a record breaking collection of sticks. Every morning after eating breakfast, she has to run at least two laps of zoomies to start the day.

We have been blessed with six dogs throughout our life who have taught us different things such as the real meaning of love, loyalty, compassion, understanding, forgiveness, to enjoy the moment and how to just have fun. Sweet Pea makes us feel young again with her love of life.