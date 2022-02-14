Smiling Dogs

Meet Tatonka

By The Bark Editors, February 2022

Tatonka, the Baby Dragon of Colorado prefers warmer weather, wrestling, agility and scent work. Adopted as "Tonka", he was renamed Tatonka from the film Dances with Wolves. Originally deemed as un-adoptable and dangerous, his mom (a positive-reinforcement trainer) decided to take him in. Thankfully he now has a happy life with his three other fur siblings. "Pancake" helps his mom do training work with other dogs who need help with re-activity and aggression problems too. His mom says she's grateful to have him because he’s such a little gem.

Tags: 
smiling dogs

We Recommend

Related Content

Meet Hannah
Meet Hailey
Meet Hazel