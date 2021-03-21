Meet Teddy

Dog’s Name and Age: Teddy, 3 years

Nicknames: The Prince Poopy

Adoption Story: We were out cat food shopping and there was an adoption event at the pet supply shop. We didn’t plan on coming home with another animal, but it really was love at first sight. Teddy has been the light of our lives ever since he was adopted in 2017. He has helped us get through some really hard times.

Teddy used to visit Grandma once a week. He had special training, so he could visit her. She liked his “magic” ears that stick out straight when excited. Last year, Teddy’s Grandma passed away. We were devastated but Teddy was there every day to support us with kisses and cuddles. Teddy loves his family. He has a special relationship with his grandpa. Once Covid hit, we started visiting with Grandpa 3 days a week to make sure he’s not lonely all by himself.