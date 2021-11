Name and ages: Teddy 11, Mickey 8

Adoption story: We are incredibly proud of these two rescue dogs. Teddy was surrendered by his first family because they couldn’t train him. We don’t know much about our pound puppy Mickey’s background. Teddy is our Teddy bear and Mickey is after Mickey Rooney. With a little TLC these little guys blossomed and passed their therapy dog test. They are born smile makers.

Now they are both retired therapy dogs but still love meeting people.