Dog's name and age: Trapper John, 16 years

Nicknames: Traps, the Star, the Little Man

Adoption Story: We had just lost a dog to an ehrlichia infection, caused by a tick bite. It was a rough period for us but we spotted little Trapper and he filled our hearts with such joy. Along with being a Canine Good Citizen, Trapper was involved with therapy work in hospice. Everyone loved him and he could always bring a smile to the faces of those around him.