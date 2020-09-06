Meet Truffle

Dog’s name and age: Sweet Caroline Truffle, 5 years

Nicknames: Truffleupagus, T-Ruff, Snooky the Monkey Dog

Adoption story: I was in search of a new dog who I could train for therapy dog work and sports. Enter Truffle. I’ve had dogs since I was a teenager but she’s my first Aussie. My niece had ovarian cancer at a young age, and she suggested the name Sweet Caroline and I wanted a happy name, so I thought Truffle would be a good fit. Truffle introduced me to a whole new community of dog lovers and dog sports. Truffle’s favorite activity is nose work but she also loves doing rally, obedience, and tricks too.

Truffle really is a career girl. She loves to learn new skills and work because she is happiest earning treats. She has been certified through Caring Animal Partners as a therapy dog, so we go to the college to provide stress relief during finals. Truffle is the most intuitive dog I’ve ever had. She lives for fun and has inspired me to try new things. I can’t imagine life without her.