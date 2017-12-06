Smart, sociable, well adjusted, fearless … and all of four pounds at his last weigh-in: meet Tucker, our 2017 Winter cover dog. According to his person, Diane, he came into her life at just the right time, and definitely the right time for him. He was about six weeks old and weighed one—yes, one—pound when he was found on a street in Concord, Calif., dodging cars. Diane and her husband, Adam, who had recently lost their two dearly loved Boxers, agreed to foster him, and you can guess the rest. An excellent watchdog, Tucker only barks at intrusive activity (or when he’s startled by his own reflection!). He’s particularly attached to a crocheted red lobster and carries it with him everywhere. Outside, he chases leaves and collects rose hips from the garden, and inside, drapes himself like a cat over the back of the family couch (and around Adam’s neck when he’s sitting on it). Basking in the sun is also high on his list of daily activities.

According to Diane, Tucker’s never met a stranger, either human or canine he didn’t like. Now six months old, he’s taking part in puppy-training classes, where he’s the smallest by far; however, he gets along well with dogs who far outweigh him. But his best quality? As Diane says, “Tucker brings endless joy and love to our lives. He’s the perfect little guy—easy-going, portable and extremely lovable.”

In the video below, Mo Saito explains why he loves photographing dogs, and shares some adorable moments from the cover shoot with Tucker.

Mo on Dogs from Mark Altenberg on Vimeo.