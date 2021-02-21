Smiling Dogs

Meet Tuff

By The Bark Editors, February 2021
smiling dog

Dog’s name and age: Tuff, 3 years

Nicknames: Fluffy Butt

Adoption story: We are Tuff’s fourth home in less than three years. Tuff has general anxiety and we have worked with him to help him become a happy well-adjusted dog.

He loves sitting on dad’s lap while watching TV, hiking, and traveling. When he is not enjoying the outdoors, he can be found in the bay window on his dog bed watching the desert critters play in the yard.

Tuff has completed his AKC Star Puppy, AKC CGC, and is working on his Advanced Title. Tuff is special to us because we wanted to help him, and we knew he would be a great dog!

Tags: 
smiling dogs

We Recommend

Related Content

Smiling Dog
Meet Biscuit
smiling dog
Meet Sparkle
smiling dogs
Meet Lewis and Clark