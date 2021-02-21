Dog’s name and age: Tuff, 3 years

Nicknames: Fluffy Butt

Adoption story: We are Tuff’s fourth home in less than three years. Tuff has general anxiety and we have worked with him to help him become a happy well-adjusted dog.

He loves sitting on dad’s lap while watching TV, hiking, and traveling. When he is not enjoying the outdoors, he can be found in the bay window on his dog bed watching the desert critters play in the yard.

Tuff has completed his AKC Star Puppy, AKC CGC, and is working on his Advanced Title. Tuff is special to us because we wanted to help him, and we knew he would be a great dog!