Meet Wally and Squiggy

Dog’s name: Wally and Squiggy

Nicknames: Waldo & Squiggs

Adoption Story: Wally and Squiggy are a brother and sister puppy duo that were adopted by a brother and sister. I saw the two dogs and it was love at first find, so I told my brother. He went to meet the puppies in their foster home to see if they'd be a good fit. From that moment we knew they belonged in our family where they would be loved, snuggled, and spoiled. I adopted Squiggs and my brother adopted Wally. The best part is, while they live in separate homes, they get to have playdates forever!

Both puppies are perfect matches in their homes! Family is very important to us, and we are so glad these special, snuggly little guys will get to spend forever seeing each other.