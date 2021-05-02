Meet Willow

Dog’s Name and Age: Willow, 1 year

Nicknames: Willow Bean

Adoption Story: Willow was scooped up in a shopping center parking lot by a Bay Area rescue organization. We found her online and won the dog lottery, thus adopting her at nine weeks. Making the long drive home, she vomited on me, showing deep appreciation for giving her a forever home. Her DNA test revealed she is part Chihuahua, part Cocker Spaniel, and half Super Mutt.

She especially revels in obedience training, snarfing Greek yogurt out of her Kong while rolling in the grass, and doing wild zoomies with her best pal, Parker.

Willow wakes up happy and plays all day in between naps that recharge her puppy batteries. When minding our own business, she comes from the bottom of the cat tree to poke our calves with her wet nose. She jumps at her toys, most especially her many rawhides. She likes her people equally, going on long walks with one, and snuggling with the other. She’s 100% adorable.