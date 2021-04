Dog’s Name and Age: Yogi, 5 years

Nicknames: Goober

Adoption Story: Yogi was the one puppy his mom gave birth to, so I kept them both. Yogi is a certified therapy dog. He is highly intelligent, loyal, friendly, loving, and of course a handsome fellow! Yogi loves playing fetch with a toy pacifier. Yes, he has a pacifier and loves it. He has a collection! Once he picks a pacifier or toy for the day that is the one, he wants all day, if you throw something else, he will look at you like wrong toy!