Meet Zelda

Dog’s name and age: Zelda, 13 years

Zelda’s story: Everyone knows that when you lose a family member it leaves a huge hole in your heart. It had been months since we had to put our very old, very much loved, blue eyed lab/husky mix down per the advice of our vet. She grew up with our children from preschool to teenage years. That's a lifetime of growing up together, so many memories.

We waited for quite a while before we decided to open our hearts to another dog, so our hearts could be mend.

My son came across a litter of Labrador puppies available which he wanted to see. There we found a timid little pup who my son picked up. He immediately felt a strong bond with her. He named her after The Legend of Zelda game, after all she is a princess! The rest was history.

Zelda loves being in the company of her family, enjoying scents of nature, and playing with her stuffed animals. She enjoys finding time to watch squirrels from the window and snuggle in her nice warm bed. She is loved.