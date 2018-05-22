Meghan Markle Loves Dogs

Meeting your future in-laws is a daunting prospect for anyone, but when the Queen of England will be your grandmother-in-law, it’s bound to be especially nerve-wracking. Luckily for Meghan Markle, the relationship is off to a good start, in part because she and the Queen share a love for dogs. Similar interests are always helpful in potentially tricky in-law relationships, and dog lovers always have common ground.

When Markle first met the Queen’s dogs, they liked her, and she described the dogs as very sweet. They wagged their tails and cuddled up on her feet during tea. Prince Harry reports that this is a contrast to the way they have barked at him for all 33 years of his life.

As a huge dog lover, the Queen surely could not help but be favorably impressed by her dogs’ reaction to Prince Harry’s fiancée (now wife). Still it was a surprise to many that Markle’s Beagle Guy (a rescue) rode with the Queen to the location of the royal wedding a couple of days before the ceremony. That is a more convincing sign that the newest royal has been approved and heartily welcomed into the royal family than any of the other indications that this is so.