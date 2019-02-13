Military Dog Postage Stamps

Among the new postage stamps to be released in 2019 is a set of Forever Stamps honoring “the nations brave and loyal military working dogs” according to a statement released by the United States Postal Service. The book of 20 stamps has images of the four most common breeds that work for the military: Belgian Malinois, Labrador Retriever, Dutch Shepherd and German Shepherd.

Each dog sits or stands on a white star with either a blue background or a red one. The red, white and blue represent the flag of the United States and patriotism. The dogs all look alert with a directed gaze at something in the distance. They are wearing harnesses typical of working dogs.

Military dogs use their superior sense of smell and smaller-than-human size to accomplish tasks that people cannot. They work hard and are at risk, as they are truly on the front lines of the work of the military, and have been since World War I. It is estimated that there are approximately 2300 dogs currently serving in the military.

These new stamps ae not yet for sale and the date that they will be available has yet to be announced.