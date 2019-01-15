Missing Girl Reunited With Dog

Jayme Closs of Barron, Wisc. was found 88 days after being abducted, allegedly by a man who murdered her parents to make it easier to take her. Her escape and return to the small town have been reported widely in the press, most often with a photo her aunt posted on Facebook. The photo features Jayme, her aunt and Jayme’s dog.

The presence of Jayme’s dog in the photo has been mentioned in nearly every headline celebrating Jayme’s safe return. Here are some sample headlines:

Photo Shows Jayme Closs Reunited With Aunt, Dog After Rescue

Jayme Closs Smiles With Her Aunt and Her Dog in First Photo After Escaping Kidnapping

Jayme Closs Smiles With Aunt, Dog in First Photo Since Release

Kidnapped Teen Jayme Closs Has Been Reunited With Her Aunt and Her Dog

First Picture of Jayme Closs After Rescue Shows Her Reunited With Aunt, Dog

There is no doubt that healing will be a lifelong quest for Jayme Closs after her traumatic experiences. Having a dog who can help her emotionally will hopefully be a positive part of her recovery. It’s worth noting that her dog Molly is not the only canine in this story. After her escape in sub-freezing temperatures from a remote cabin in Wisconsin, the first person Jayme saw was Jeanne Nutter, who took her to the nearest neighbor’s house and called the police. Nutter was only out in the cold because she was walking her dog Henry.