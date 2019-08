My friend’s dog

Is a happy little girly girl

Summertime: a puff of dandelion, pink ribbons, all ‘look at me’.

My friend’s dog

Kisses the big boys

Dances for carrots

Barks out the window

Snores

Hides her food

Mocks the cat

Waits at the door.

My friend’s dog is there when I can’t be

Sharing the daily-ness of my friend’s joys and sorrows.

A little dog, an enormous spirit.

My friend’s dog.