National “Clear the Shelters” dog & cat adoption event

This coming Saturday, August 17, will be the lucky day that thousands of dogs and cats find a new home. The day marks the nationwide pet adoption drive known as “Clear the Shelters” with more than 1,400 animal shelters and rescue organizations participating in events around the U.S. and Puerto Rico, all aiming to find loving homes for animals in need. Launched nationally in 2015 by NBC and Telemundo owned television stations, this annual event is becoming fixtures in their communities with more than 250,000 pets having found their forever homes since the first Clear the Shelters event.

Participating shelters will offer a host of special enticements, including reducing or waiving pet adoption fees to make it easier for families and individuals to adopt a pet. Corporate sponsors will give away samples, coupons and special introductory rates on everything from kitty litter to microchipping. NBC will present a nationally televised recap of the day’s activities hosted by daytime talk show host, best-selling singer and animal lover Kelly Clarkson. “I am a huge animal lover and can tell you from personal experience that when you open your heart and home to a rescue animal, your pet will thank you every single day of its life,” Clarkson said. “I’m so excited for people to discover this feeling when they find their perfect pet on August 17, and to tell all the amazing pet adoption stories from this year’s Clear The Shelter’s campaign,” she added.

Local affiliate stations will offer their own coverage of events, providing media exposure to the plight of pets in need and spotlighting some of the day’s happy endings. All of the attention is greatly appreciated by the participating shelters and rescue organization who take part in Clear the Shelters.

Visit cleartheshelters.com to access a list of participating shelters/rescues in your area. Whether you are searching for a dog or cat to adopt or simply enjoy cuddling a kitty or pup … stop by your local event and cheer on the festivities.