Notable Art Exhibits: Between Worlds and Stampede

Bill Traylor (ca. 1853–1949) is regarded today as one of the most important American artists of the twentieth century. A black man born into slavery in Alabama, he was an eyewitness to history: the Civil War, Emancipation, Reconstruction, Jim Crow segregation, the Great Migration, and the steady rise of African American urban culture in the South. Traylor began making pictures in his late eighties and left behind over one thousand works of art … many of which include dogs. His compelling imagery offers a unique vision of history and is at the forefront of American folk art.

Between Worlds: The Art of Bill Traylor

September 28, 2018 – March 17, 2019

Smithsonian American Art Museum

Washington, DC



Stampede, now on display at the Denver Art Museum showcases over 300 objects which offer visitors the opportunity to discover and consider the role animals play through cross-cultural themes, such as personal connections and relationships with animals, how animal materials have been used in art, how animals are used to tell stories or represent political ideas and how artists use animals in imaginative ways. Several images of dogs are included in the exhibit, depicted in contemporary photography, historical portraiture and objects by indigenous cultures.

Stampede: Animals in Art

Through May, 19, 2019

Denver Art Museum

Denver, CO

