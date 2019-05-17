Nurse Collects Pacemakers For Dogs

A pacemaker for a dog can cost upwards of $3000, and that means that not every guardian can afford to provide one no matter how desperately the dog needs one to survive. Nurse Terri Mattula and her husband once had a dog named Gator who passed out during a walk because of issues with his heart. When they took him to the vet, they learned that he needed a pacemaker, but as two broke students, they couldn’t afford one.

Fast forward 20 years and Mattula’s husband needed a new pacemaker because of a change in his condition. With Gator in mind, Mattula saved her husband’s old pacemaker and offered to donate it the local veterinary school at the University of Georgia. She told them over the phone that she had a relatively new device and wanted to know if they could use it. That phone call led to a collaboration between the university vet school and the local hospital.

So far, at least 65 pacemakers have been donated since the donation system became an official program in February 2018. Usually, old pacemakers are thrown out even if they are still working, but they typically have around 5 years of life left in them.

The veterinary hospital will soon be using donated pacemakers exclusively, which means that financial concerns will not prevent people from providing them for their dogs.