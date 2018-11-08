Ode to Nikki

How do you recover

From the loss of a best friend

Knowing that there are no more soft, velvet black ears to rub

No more dancing of claws across the kitchen floor in the morning

Looking for chicken treats to eat for breakfast?

How do you cope

Knowing there is no longer a tail-wagging creature beside you

Running ahead on walks through the rocky mountain woods of Devil’s Hopyard

Peeking at you with one blue and one brown eye

As people stop to tell you what a beautiful dog you have.

How do you continue

When at night you will not hear the lone woof

Or see the excited wag of a buddy ready to come in

And snuggle by your side

For a warm winter night’s sleep?

How do you go on

When you come home from work

And see there sitting on the kitchen counter

Is an empty red and white-striped collar

With no Nikki to put inside of it?

How do you manage

Gardening in your backyard

When there is no longer a Lord of the Rabbits or

Overseer of the Squirrels

To wave to from the lettuce patch?

How do you get by knowing that

Your husky-mix never let you know

That it was her last day

Before she stoically lay down on the bathroom floor

To take her final rest?

How?