Ode to an Old Dog

Smiling white-faced

clown, tongue

like a wet pink rag.

Lip-smacker.

Ear-scratcher. Shadow

of gold at my heels.

Crotch-sniffer,

leash jingler –

sun, wind, snow

and rain. Never met

a stranger,

sloppy kisses all around.

Head out the Honda window,

ears billowing

in the breeze. Kibble-gobbler.

Toasty snuggler,

furry foot warmer

jawing a soggy tennis ball.

Yard-runner,

grass-snacking machine.

Paw in my lap,

drool on my shoe.

Wobbly leg-lifter,

yellow snow maker,

late afternoon napper

with a cold wet nose.

Woof at the door.

Circle three times, drop

in a clatter and sigh.