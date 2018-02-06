Smiling white-faced
clown, tongue
like a wet pink rag.
Lip-smacker.
Ear-scratcher. Shadow
of gold at my heels.
Crotch-sniffer,
leash jingler –
sun, wind, snow
and rain. Never met
a stranger,
sloppy kisses all around.
Head out the Honda window,
ears billowing
in the breeze. Kibble-gobbler.
Toasty snuggler,
furry foot warmer
jawing a soggy tennis ball.
Yard-runner,
grass-snacking machine.
Paw in my lap,
drool on my shoe.
Wobbly leg-lifter,
yellow snow maker,
late afternoon napper
with a cold wet nose.
Woof at the door.
Circle three times, drop
in a clatter and sigh.
Ode to an Old Dog
By Elizabeth Swann, January 2018
