Bark Editors

Patrick McDonnell’s MUTTS Comics Special Appearance

By The Bark, June 2019
Patrick McDonnell and Earl

Patrick McDonnell and Earl

The Bark’s favorite comic strip is celebrating a birthday—Patrick McDonnell began drawing MUTTS 25 years ago and to mark this special occasion, we have the honor of publishing new and favorite MUTTS strips in The Bark magazine and in our weekly enewsletters. Perhaps you’ve missed your daily dose of Earl, Mooch and Ozzie in your local newspaper … well, you can catch up with the gang right here. Enjoy what Peanuts creator Charles Schulz called “one of the best comic strips of all time.” And if you are not already signed up to receive our weekly enewsletter, it’s easy to do at thebark.com/newsletter.

We Recommend

Guardians of Being
Dog Data Gathered by the U.S. Census
Shelter Animals Named Ohio’s Official State Pet

Related Content

Dog Groups Help Out Parks During Shutdown
By Cameron Woo
Special Holiday Gift Picks
By The Bark
Dogs & the Law: End of Year Review
By The Bark