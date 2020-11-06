People Unite to Rescue a Dog

A small story with a lot of heart appeared in a recent New York Times (print edition) that you may have overlooked. It is from a series of reports from Times journalists—in this case snippets from the campaign trail by reporter Dionne Searcey accompanied by a touching photo taken by her brother Rod Searcey. From the New York Times Spotlight:

During her reporting on the election in Nebraska, Dionne Searcey, who covers politics for The Times, observed rallies and took in the crowds at the polls. On Election Day in Omaha, she witnessed a gathering of another kind and shared it on Instagram along with a photo by Rod Searcey, her brother.

For all the differing opinions on the elections, a coming together occurred on Highway 370 south of Omaha, where the city thins out into suburbia. As political sign-wavers stood on a nearby street corner, a small dog ran into traffic and was on loose, weaving back and forth between speeding cars. A half-dozen people stopped their vehicles in the middle of the highway and got out for a pell-mell chase on foot. After about 15 minutes, the group surrounded the quivering white dog, which had lodged itself underneath a horse trailer. As a crowd watched, a man named Joe low-crawled on his belly under the trailer and nabbed the terrified, screeching animal. “See?” one woman said as she walked from the scene. “All of America doesn’t hate each other.”