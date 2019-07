For those looking for a way to include their best pals in wedding festivities, this personalized pet cake topper should fit the bill. The handmade cake topper is made from polymer clay and each one is sculpted as custom match to your dog. To add a little bit of humor each topper can also feature a customized mini-message on a chalkboard sign. You can see more adorable examples of these custom dog cake toppers at Kate Massey Designs.

Measures 4" tall and prices start at $60.00.