Poem For Daniel

A scent assails her senses,

a redolence from long ago

bursts into vivid

canine memory:

She is lying next to him

inside a sleeping bag,

her nose nuzzled

into his neck.

Must search—

But not for bombs

this time.

She crouches and tracks

as she has been trained,

zigzags through

the rock concert audience.

She remembers:

He is carrying her

through fierce wind

and stinging sand,

her face buried

inside his flak jacket.

Must search—

She has not forgotten

their time in Afghanistan,

the hunts

for buried explosives.

Must search—

The crowd of concertgoers

steps aside

to let her through.

Her sense of him

grows stronger.

At last she sees him.

She pounces,

squealing,

jumps up,

licks his face.

looks into his eyes,

sees his surprise

turn to recognition.

He drops to his knees.

Mariah?!

Her tongue replies

with wet caresses,

the taste of him

seasoned with the salt

of his tears.