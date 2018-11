The giant with

a wide engaging smile,

beckons me to play.

Unbridled vigor, a fence encircles me,

darting, cavorting, rough, relentless.

Our banter explodes, we harmonize;

screeching, laughing,

enduring this brutal sport.

Weary now, I slow the game,

then cease.

The panting titan retains his grin,

now a half smile

with still-teasing eyes.

Side-by-side my gallant victor

leans into me,

quietly conceding my need to rest.