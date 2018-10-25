Poem: Imprint

It’s amazing now to think of how small you were.

Huddled against St. Jude’s doors.

Early mountain spring

still biting and cold.

All eyes, tongue, and paws.

Galaxy eyes but,

your search for safety just a permanent look.

Observant watchful

but never surprised.

With that wide eyed nervous wonder

you kept us safe.

From vacuums cats a vicious black lab

hell bent on eating us out of house and home.

You learned our names and a love for carrots.

With your soft tongue you

kissed comfort into my teenage nights.

Until I left you.

For a city across the state,

a life apart from wooded walks

and quick glances over your shoulder

of anticipation

of concern.

Nights at the foot of a hard twin mattress

replaced by weekends of sheepish sheep dog looks

the bag I never fully unpacked.

And we separately grow older

And we both get further away

And now our moments become fewer and farther in between

And when together we now search for

each other across the foggy void

of your unseeing eyes.

I’m sorry.

You tell me you know with a flick of your ear.

Our hellos slower with your age

our goodbyes slower with my fear.

I tell you to say so before you lay down

You tell me I’ll know when it’s time

with those eyes that still see me

through the cataract mist.

‘I always find you’

he says with a head turn and a tail wag.

‘Watch out for the cats.’