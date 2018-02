When Spike woos Sweet Pea

how he cavorts and barks!

How extravagant his agonies,

how magnificent his moans.

Shameless, he howls; frenzied,

he flops. His snaggleteeth snap;

his bleary eyes bulge.

Come, he cries, Come

clinch my warty muzzle,

Come gnaw my gnarled ear.

Look at me!

Come sink your teeth,

my bully, my beauty,

into my boundless imperfections.