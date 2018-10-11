Poem: Precautions

My aging buff cocker, forever

the runt in my mind, has to take

these heart pills that I pick up

for her at the drugstore where

I get my own people medicine.

And so Dink has my last name,

at least the pharmacists say so.

She and I talk about our health;

one day I may be given enalapril too.

Yet for now we share from my plate,

knowing Troy’s lasagna recipe can’t

be good for either of our conditions,

but it disguises enalapril quite well.

We both avoid chocolate and rawhide.

When I read the patient prescription

information that accompanies her

childproof bottle of small white pills,

it advises using caution when driving

|or operating machinery. I tell Dink she

has the day off from bulldozing houses.