Puppy-filled Easter Photo Shoot Will Be the Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

We’re sharing the cutest Easter photo shoot of all time from Brown Dog Coalition and Rescue. An easter basket, speckled eggs, pastel plaid bowties, and adorable rescued puppies make for plenty of “awww!” moments.

Brown Dog Coalition, in Hopkinton, MA rescued puppies (Chai, Rooibos, Chamomile, Irish, Earl, Grey, and Matcha) and their mom, Ginger, from an overcrowded southern shelter. The family of eight were whisked away to safety days before the pandemic evolved and when they needed rescuing the most!

The puppies posed in their Sunday Best for animal photographer, Jen Durkin of Maglee Photography. Not only do these cute captures provide a keepsake for Brown Dog adopters, they also promote rescue animal adoption.

Time to hide the chocolate bunnies. Ginger and her tea cup pups have been brewing to perfection in a loving Massachusetts foster home and are going to their forever homes just in time for Easter!

Despite the name, Brown Dog Coalition is an all-color, all-breed, and all-age rescue dedicated to finding abandoned dogs and cats loving, forever homes. A coalition of volunteers, fosters, and veterinarians save animals from an overcrowded southern shelter and find adoptive homes in the New England area. This unique adoption process provides adopters with 1:1 adoption counseling, competition-free adoption appointments, three months of post-adoption check-ins, and a lifetime of support.