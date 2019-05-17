Recipe: Making Bone Broth for Dogs

In veterinarian Judy Morgan’s new book, Yin & Yang Nutrition for Dogs, she makes a compelling case for looking beyond the claims of the commercial pet food indus- try when it comes to providing optimum nutrition for our dogs. A practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine, which relies on the healing powers of whole foods, Dr. Morgan provides a thorough primer on how to apply its principles for the benefit of our co-pilots’ constitutions.

Bone broth is all the rage these days. As Dr. Morgan writes, “It is a strong rejuvenating potion high in minerals, amino acids, glucosamine and many more valuable nutrients. It can be served alone or mixed with meals.” She also notes that it can be used to cook grains and vegetables, or rehydrate freeze- dried food.

Ingredients

3 to 4 pounds (or more) raw bones with marrow (chicken, turkey, rabbit, beef, pork or oxtail)

3 inches ginger root, sliced

2 ounces parsley, chopped

4 ounces Shiitake mushrooms

2 stalks celery, chopped

¼ cup organic raw apple cider vinegar (it helps pull the minerals and marrow from the bones)

3 cloves garlic, chopped (*omit if your pet has a history of hemolytic anemia)

6 quarts water

Process

• Place all ingredients in a large soup pot or slow cooker.

• Cook on low heat for 12 to 24 hours (12 on the stove at simmer or 24 in the slow cooker on low).

• Allow to cool. Remove and discard bones (never feed cooked bones).

• Place broth in the refrigerator and allow the fat to rise to the top. Skim fat and discard.

Use and Storage

• Vegetables and meat strained from the broth can be added to meals.

• Bone broth can be stored in the refrigerator up to one week and frozen up to 12 months.

• Freezing in ice cube trays is a great way to have single servings readily available. Warm before feeding.

Adapted from Yin & Yang Nutrition for Dogs: Maximizing Health with Whole Foods, Not Drugs by Judy Morgan, DVM, and Hue Grant, Thirty-Six Paws Press. Used with permission.