Food and Nutrition

Recipes: Seeded Dog Biscuits

By Susan Tasaki, May 2018

Prep time: 45 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes Preheat oven to 350º
 

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups oat flour (grind the oats yourself for maximum freshness)

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce (canned or homemade)

1/3 cup ground up hemp seeds (or a mix of a variety of ground seeds like flax, pumpkin, sunflower, etc.)

1/4 cup olive, canola (non GMO) or grapeseed oil (or any neutral vegetable oil).

Instructions

Mix all of ingredients in a bowl. Knead the mixture a few times (you can do this in the bowl). Form dough into a ball and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Generously dust working space and rolling pin in oat flour. Roll out the dough, about 1/4-inch thick. Cut the dough into rectangles or cookie-cutter shapes. Place on a parchment lined-baking sheet, evenly spaced. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until hardened and cooked through

Adapted from Karissa’s Vegan Kitchen recipe for hemp seed dog biscuits. karissasvegankitchen.com

Susan Tasaki is a The Bark contributing editor.

We Recommend

Super Seeds to Add to Your Dog's Diet
7 Homemade Dog Treat Ideas in Under 30 Minutes
Kitchen Tricks: New Equipment for Dog Treats

Related Content

Mackerel Makes Great Toppers
By Rick Woodford
Recipe: Chicken, Squash and Greens
By Susan Thixton
Cooking for Your Dog's Health
By Claudia Kawczynska

Sponsored Content

FROM AROUND THE WEB