Recipes: Seeded Dog Biscuits

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes Preheat oven to 350º



Ingredients

1 1/2 cups oat flour (grind the oats yourself for maximum freshness)

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce (canned or homemade)

1/3 cup ground up hemp seeds (or a mix of a variety of ground seeds like flax, pumpkin, sunflower, etc.)

1/4 cup olive, canola (non GMO) or grapeseed oil (or any neutral vegetable oil).

Instructions

Mix all of ingredients in a bowl. Knead the mixture a few times (you can do this in the bowl). Form dough into a ball and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Generously dust working space and rolling pin in oat flour. Roll out the dough, about 1/4-inch thick. Cut the dough into rectangles or cookie-cutter shapes. Place on a parchment lined-baking sheet, evenly spaced. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until hardened and cooked through