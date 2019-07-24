Rescue Dog Rescue With Tom Holland

Spider-man may be far from home in his latest film (Spider-Man: Far From Home), but the actor who plays the lead role doesn’t want puppies to be far from their homes. In fact, Tom Holland helped Stephen Colbert find homes for puppies when he appeared in “Rescue Dog Rescue.” Holland is not the first to partner with Colbert to find homes for dogs from North Shore Animal League America. Emma Stone, Nick Jonas, Bryan Cranston and Jim Parsons are among those who have participated, though Holland’s segment was the first Superhero Edition. Colbert correctly assumed that mixing super heroes with puppies would be a winning combination, and your friendly neighborhood dog adoption promoter did a good job.

Colbert says it’s easy to get people excited about puppies but that people are even more excited about superhero movies right now. Okay, I love superhero movies, but I will never be as excited about them as I am about puppies. Perhaps Colbert was lying when he said this because part of the humor in Rescue Dog Rescue is the fibs that Colbert makes up about each dog.

All of the puppies featured were up for adoption and each one was given a marvel-ous name (meaning that the names were all inspired by Marvel Comics.) There was Peter Barker and Spider-Pup, Nicky Furry and Captain Americuddles. Many people thought Tom Holland was even cuter than the puppies, but I never find anything cuter than puppies, so I am not an objective judge. I will say that Holland was charmingly smitten with the puppies and treated them in the most genuinely loving way. He himself is quite in love with his dog Tessa, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier who often comes to interviews with Holland.