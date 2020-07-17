Say Hello to Sadie

Dog's name and age: Sadie, 18 years

Nicknames: Sades

Adoption Story: Sadie was rescued by A Forever Home Rescue at 6 years from a Virginia puppy mill. She has been a wonderful friend to our family, especially to me and my two sons as they grew up. She loves meeting new people and will ask to sit on your lap or get a belly rub. She talks a lot and has a lot of opinions too. She has soulful eyes that seem to know when you need an extra lick or smile and she has been my best friend since the day I adopted her!

She Likes:

Eating (typical Dachshund!!)

Running on the beach

Chasing seagulls on the beach

Barking

Taking a walk in her stroller

Being with her family