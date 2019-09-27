Smiling Dog: Allie

Dog's name and age: Allie, 6 years

Nicknames: Tank, Al, Goober

Adoption Story: I first met Allie when she was placed with me as a foster dog. My students were asking about her, so I brought her to classes with me one day and it was surprisingly easy. I fostered her for almost 6 months and seeing her at class was what helped me decide on being a foster failure. That was 5 years ago.

Allie's Favorites: After kayaking and hiking, Allie's favorite activity is snuggling up to my students and listening to them tell her how much they miss their pets while they are at college.

Tricks: The one that impresses people the most is that she will walk up stairs backwards on command.