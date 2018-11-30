Smiling Dog: Ava

Dog's name and age: Ava, 2 years

Ava's Adoption Story:

After losing a beloved Pit Bull/Labrador mix and finding myself ready to consider getting a new dog, Ava appeared on a rescue group's page. She was a mess. Ava had a prolapsed rectum, heartworms, and was underweight but even with all that she was grinning from ear to ear.

How was she named:

After going through a list of names and Ava seemed to fit best because she's beautiful like Ava Gardner. Her nicknames include Nugget, Nug, Little Bit and Ava Jean the Beauty Queen

More Ava: She loves to play with her brother and cousins and loves to nap deeply and she snores loudly.