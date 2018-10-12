Smiling Dog: Bailey

Dog's name and age: Bailey, 1 year



How was he named? Named for one of his person's favorite films, It’s A Wonderful Life, he’s named for George Bailey.



Adoption Story? Bailey was found with his siblings on the side of a highway and taken to the local animal shelter. The family spotted him at the shelter and it was love at first sight. Now he’s best friends with their two older rescue dogs, Chance and Maggie!

Bailey's Favorites: Bailey loves playing “chase” in the backyard with his brother, swimming and lounging in his puppy pool, going for walks to visit friends and snuggling in mountains of pillows and blankets!