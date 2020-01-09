Smiling Dog: Bella

Name and age: Bella, 12 years

Adoption Story: Bella was at an adoption event outside of PetSmart. Although we already had two rescue dogs, and were not looking for another one, Bella was a beauty and we had a connection. We decided to adopt her on the condition that all the dogs got along. We took her home and it was like she had always been with us. There was never any jealousy, no bad behaviors, she became a part of our pack immediately.

Since bringing her home, she has always been loving and tolerant of the fosters I bring in. She's just so happy to be with us and part of a family. She is the best.

I wish more people would realize there are really great dogs in shelters that need homes!