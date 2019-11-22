Smiling Dog: Big Red

Big Red is just an adorable big kid and loves running around in the yard with the volunteers. He's 1-1/2 years old and definitely increases the happy endorphins! Just look at his adorable face–he is so photogenic! Big Red is good on leash, likes toys, loves pets, body rubs and attention, and responds well to basic signals with a treat–he is very eager to learn and a great candidate for reward-based training. Big Red is looking for a his new family who like the outdoors and want to teach him how to be the best dog he can be!! He's a really good boy, so come on down to OAS during open hours and meet your new best friend, Big Red–you won't regret it!

Available for adoption through Oakland Animal Shelter.

*****Big Red's adoption fees have been paid by a secret admirer *****