Smiling Dog: Bird

What's your dog's name and age: Bird, 4 years old
What are your dog's nicknames? Birdy, Birdy Boy, Joon, Susan
About Bird:
We had been visiting PAWS animal shelter on our Saturday errands a few days after my birthday. We saw our sweet guy sleeping in the corner of a room. Our hearts just melted. Unfortunately, we weren't ready for a dog just yet, so we left the shelter without him. We checked the website everyday to make sure he was still there until one day he wasn't. We were absolutely heartbroken but we kept checking everyday. Thankfully a week later he reappeared healthy from after a bout of kennel cough and we rushed over to meet our little bud. We haven't left his side since then.