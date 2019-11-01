Smiling Dog: Bubbie

Dog's name and age: Bubbie, 7 years

Adoption story: We were looking for a family dog that we could snuggle, with go on walks with and simply just have fun with. We spent some time looking through several animal shelters websites and found Bubbie at the humane society. Bubbie was a little shy at first but quickly warmed up to us and showed us what a sweet loving dog he was. We promptly took him home and it's the best decision we ever made!

Bubbie Love: When we first met and adopted Bubbie, he showed signs of previous abuse and neglect. What I love most about Bubbie is that he taught me that anyone can grow and change and go on to a better life.