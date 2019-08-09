Smiling Dog: Candy

Dog's name and age: Candy, 12 years

Adoption Story: Neighbors at our lake house found an abused Golden Retriever mutt and took it in, naming her Candy. A few months later, we came up and our neighbors asked if we would be interested in adoption. They knew we only had one dog at the time since our other lab had passed away and thought our dog might be lonely. So, on the Fourth of July weekend of 2010, we adopted Candy and it was the best decision we ever made.

More Candy: Candy loves running down by the pond, with her favorite friend, Moira, a five-year-old tortoiseshell cat. She also enjoys going down slides. She will climb up into our treehouse and will slide down the slide!