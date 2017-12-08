Smiling Dog: Chip

Dog's name and age: Chip, 5 years old

Chip's backstory:

Chip was abused in his early years, which is evident by the scar he has around his neck from being tied up. He was taken in by a local rescue group where we saw his profile online and fell in love. After arriving at the rescue, I was immediately on the floor petting him as he sat in my lap. I knew he was our dog and adopted him on the spot. When my husband got home, he asked, "What a cute dog! How long is our trial period with Chip?", and I replied "forever." When we got him, he was scared of people, so we worked with an amazing trainer who taught us positive reinforcement techniques.