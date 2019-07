Dog's name and age: Coco, 9 years

Nicknames: Coco Bear, Coco Puff

More about Coco:

Coco was rescued from the Humane Society of Naples. She caught my attention because she had the kindest eyes. When we met her we could tell she was the sweetest thing and she immediately stole our hearts! At home Coco loves belly rubs, getting new toys/treats, and smiling in the pool. She has a few tricks up her sleeve including sitting pretty with her front paws up, giving high fives and walking on her hind legs.