Smiling Dog: Dawson

Dog’s name and age: Dawson, 2 years

Nicknames: Daws

Adoption Story: I had lost my senior dog Tucker two years earlier and I knew it was time to fill that missing piece in my life. My daughter’s friend was fostering some puppies for Homeward Animal Shelter so I went to see them. All of the puppies were named with a November theme and I immediately knew I wanted to adopt the puppy they called Yam. I brought him home and he has not left my side since. I changed his name to Dawson, inspired by the character from Dawson's creek. We both love to spend a lot of time outdoors and hanging out by the water in the summer. Dawson is very special to me. He is always there to put a smile on my face when I come home. He is the best dog and loves everyone.