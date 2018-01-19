Smiling Dog: Devo

Dog's name and age: Devo, 6 years old

Tell us the story of how you adopted your dog?

I had just turned 40, was single and did not have any kids. It was love at first sight when I spotted Devo at the SPCA. A few months after adopting Devo, we started hiking daily in the local hills. That's where I met my future husband. He and his dog Brownie hiked daily as well and we would make small talk as we passed one other. A couple months later we met at the top of the hill and hiked together for the first time. We were married a little over a year later.

How was your dog named?

Devo is a Whippit mix so he was named after the rock back Devo from the 80's who sang the song 'Whip-it'.

What does Devo love?

Daily hikes with the family, playing tug of war with old stuffed animals with his sisters Luna and Brownie.