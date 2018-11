Dog's name and age: Dexter, 5 years

What is he named after? He is named after the TV show Dexter because he will kill you – with cuddles that is!

What makes Dexter smile? Balls, beef burgers, Doga and his Grandma

What does Dexter avoid? Getting wet! He hates water/rain....and thinks baths are pure torture. But somehow muddy puddles are amazing?!