Smiling Dog: Dobby

Dog's name and age: Dobby, 3 years

Story behind the name: When I adopted Dobby at 6 months, he looked just like Dobby from the Harry Potter series with these huge ears. He has grown into his ears now!

Adoption story: I lost my first dog, Samson, in August of 2016. I was completely devastated and thought it would be a long time before I could handle getting another dog. I still needed to get my "dog-fix" in so I started volunteering at the Humane Society of Huron Valley a few months later. Three weeks of volunteering later, I was cleaning up the back holding room and saw Dobby. It was absolutely love at first sight.

More Dobby: Dobby is the most loving dog, everything makes him happy. He's the perfect example of why rescuing is so amazing; he is so thankful for everything. Even something as simple as an ear rub will earn you lots of "thank you" kisses. He loves all other people and dogs, but his brother, Remus, is his favorite. His #1 passion in life is lure coursing and he would run it every single second of every day if he could.